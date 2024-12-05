https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/russian-general-staff-head-us-counterpart-held-phone-conversation-on-nov-27-1121097003.html

Russian General Staff Head, US Counterpart Held Phone Conversation on Nov 27

Russian General Staff Head, US Counterpart Held Phone Conversation on Nov 27

Sputnik International

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown held a phone conversation on November 27, and the United States was informed about military drills in Eastern Mediterranean that involved firing precision missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2024-12-05T12:30+0000

2024-12-05T12:30+0000

2024-12-05T12:30+0000

military

russia-nato showdown

valery gerasimov

joint chiefs of staff

russian defense ministry

charles brown

eastern mediterranean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106746/17/1067461735_0:313:6000:3688_1920x0_80_0_0_5847cad263ea82ba0575c95da172833a.jpg

"On November 27 of this year, a phone conversation took place between Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown at the initiative of the Russian side," the ministry said. The US was informed about military exercises in Eastern Mediterranean that involved life fire drills and launches of precision missiles, the ministry added. "This information has been shared in order to prevent possible incidents due to the presence of US and NATO ships in the vicinity of the area of the Russian exercise," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/dysfunctional-pentagon-has-hard-time-making-artillery-shells-let-alone-upgrading-nuclear-arsenal-1121059052.html

eastern mediterranean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, military drills mediterranean, missiles launch, chief of general staff, missiles launched mediterranean