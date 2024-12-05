International
Russian General Staff Head, US Counterpart Held Phone Conversation on Nov 27
Russian General Staff Head, US Counterpart Held Phone Conversation on Nov 27
Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown held a phone conversation on November 27, and the United States was informed about military drills in Eastern Mediterranean that involved firing precision missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On November 27 of this year, a phone conversation took place between Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown at the initiative of the Russian side," the ministry said. The US was informed about military exercises in Eastern Mediterranean that involved life fire drills and launches of precision missiles, the ministry added. "This information has been shared in order to prevent possible incidents due to the presence of US and NATO ships in the vicinity of the area of the Russian exercise," the statement read.
Russian General Staff Head, US Counterpart Held Phone Conversation on Nov 27

12:30 GMT 05.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown held a phone conversation on November 27, and the United States was informed about military drills in Eastern Mediterranean that involved firing precision missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On November 27 of this year, a phone conversation took place between Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown at the initiative of the Russian side," the ministry said.
Analysis
Analysis
'Dysfunctional' Pentagon Has Hard Time Making Artillery Shells, Let Alone Upgrading Nuclear Arsenal
1 December, 11:00 GMT
The US was informed about military exercises in Eastern Mediterranean that involved life fire drills and launches of precision missiles, the ministry added.
"This information has been shared in order to prevent possible incidents due to the presence of US and NATO ships in the vicinity of the area of the Russian exercise," the statement read.
