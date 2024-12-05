International
Lavrov Holds Presser After OSCE Ministerial Meeting
Trump's Threat to BRICS Countries Harmful to All Sides - Malaysian Minister
US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose duties on BRICS member countries will harm all parties as it hinders efforts to prevent disruptions in the global supply chain, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Thursday.
He said that Malaysia, being a partner country in BRICS, fully realizes all threats emanating from Trump's intention to impose a 100% duty on BRICS countries if they use a new common currency. On November 30, Trump threatened the BRICS countries that he would impose 100% duties on them if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was too early to talk about the creation of a single BRICS currency.
05.12.2024
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose duties on BRICS member countries will harm all parties as it hinders efforts to prevent disruptions in the global supply chain, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Thursday.
He said that Malaysia, being a partner country in BRICS, fully realizes all threats emanating from Trump's intention to impose a 100% duty on BRICS countries if they use a new common currency.
"Although one of the topics that were discussed during BRICS meetings in the past was related to reducing dependence on traditional trade currencies such as the US dollar, there has been no official proposal agreed upon for de-dollarisation as of now," Abdul Aziz said during the Minister's Question Time session in the parliament, as quoted by the Bernama news agency. "Therefore any move to a 100% tariff would only harm both parties, who are mutually dependent on efforts to prevent disruptions in the global supply chain."
On November 30, Trump threatened the BRICS countries that he would impose 100% duties on them if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was too early to talk about the creation of a single BRICS currency.
