https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/trumps-threat-to-brics-countries-harmful-to-all-sides---malaysian-minister-1121095782.html

Trump's Threat to BRICS Countries Harmful to All Sides - Malaysian Minister

Trump's Threat to BRICS Countries Harmful to All Sides - Malaysian Minister

Sputnik International

US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose duties on BRICS member countries will harm all parties as it hinders efforts to prevent disruptions in the global supply chain, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Thursday.

2024-12-05T10:45+0000

2024-12-05T10:45+0000

2024-12-05T10:45+0000

economy

donald trump

malaysia

brics

vladimir putin

dedollarisation

multipolar world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757510_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_802ccc28d7c5ae597cb6ef9daa555865.jpg

He said that Malaysia, being a partner country in BRICS, fully realizes all threats emanating from Trump's intention to impose a 100% duty on BRICS countries if they use a new common currency. On November 30, Trump threatened the BRICS countries that he would impose 100% duties on them if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the dollar. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that it was too early to talk about the creation of a single BRICS currency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/use-of-national-currencies-in-brics-already-supersedes-dollar---chamber-of-commerce-1120216867.html

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump brics currency, trump dollar hegemony, trump dollars, trump threats brics, trump weaponization of dollars