US Attempts to Make States Use Dollar Will Help Switching to National Currencies - Kremlin

If the US uses force to make countries use the dollar, this could strengthen the tend to switch to using national currencies in foreign economic activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is not only about the BRICS countries. In general, more and more countries are starting to switch to using national currencies in trade and economic, foreign economic activities. This is a process that is gaining momentum all over the world. On the other hand, if the US, using force, as they say, economically, some kind of influence, forces countries to use the dollar, this will probably further strengthen these trends to switch to national currencies," Peskov told reporters. The dollar is beginning to lose its attractiveness for several countries, the official said, adding that the process of its "erosion" is underway and gaining strength.US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would impose 100% tariffs on BRICS countries if they did not abandon plans to create an alternative currency to the US dollar. Russia Continues to Support Syrian President AssadRussia continues to support Syrian President Bashar Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Russia is analyzing the situation in Syria, and its position will be formed regarding what is needed to stabilize situation, the spokesman added."We continue our contacts at the appropriate levels and analyze the situation. A position will be formed on what is needed to stabilize the situation," Peskov said.Kremlin Calls Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son US's Internal MatterThe decision of outgoing US President Joe Biden to pardon his son, Hunter, is the internal matter of the US, Kremlin Peskov said.Biden signed an executive order pardoning his son Hunter on Sunday, saying the decision was driven by his belief in the injustice of the prosecution. President-elect Donald Trump criticized the pardon, calling it an "abuse and miscarriage of justice."Kremlin Says Currently Visible Attempts to Destabilize Situation in GeorgiaCurrently, the attempts to destabilize the situation in Georgia are visible, and the authorities taking measures to stabilize it, Dmitry Peskov said.Everything taking place in Georgia is its internal affair, and Russia is not going to interfere in these processes, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin does not have information about identities of Russians detained in Georgia.Another wave of opposition protestsegan in Georgia on Thursday after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a decision to suspend consideration of the country's EU membership talks until 2028. On Sunday, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions against those involved in the suppression of protests in Georgia.Putin's Visit to India Being Prepared, No Exact Dates YetThe visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India is being prepared, but there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin spokesman said.Last Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the president received the invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in 2025.

