Ukraine Loses Up to 560 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Western Forces
Sputnik International
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 560 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 560 servicepeople, a Leopard tank made in Germany, two combat armored vehicles, eight cars, two M113 armored personnel carriers," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled six counterattacks. Russia's Tsentr group of forces has repelled nine counterattacks and eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has repulsed two counterattacks and eliminated up to 330 soldiers. The Vostok group has repelled eight counterattacks and eliminated up to 210 soldiers, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 560 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 560 servicepeople, a Leopard tank made in Germany, two combat armored vehicles, eight cars, two M113 armored personnel carriers," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has repelled six counterattacks.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has repelled nine counterattacks and eliminated up to 515 Ukrainian servicepeople
, while Russia's Yug group of forces has repulsed two counterattacks and eliminated up to 330 soldiers.
The Vostok group has repelled eight counterattacks and eliminated up to 210 soldiers, the ministry added.