Ukrainian Colonel Led Poisonous Munitions Attack on Kursk Region - Russian Investigators
"The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the commander of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, Col. Pavlo Rozlach. He is accused in absentia of committing a terrorist act in the Kursk Region and using weapons of mass destruction prohibited by an international treaty of the Russian Federation," the committee said.The investigators added that at least 20 people were injured after the August 11 attack on the Bolshoe Soldatskoe village when the Ukrainian brigade used "155 millimeter cluster munitions containing prohibited asphyxiating poisonous substances."Russia has put Rovlach on the international wanted list, the committee said.
