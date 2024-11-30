https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/ugly-truth-of-ukraines-criminal-use-of-chemical-weapons-1121050741.html
Ugly Truth of Ukraine’s Criminal Use of Chemical Weapons
Warnings about Ukraine’s use of toxic chemicals against Russia’s Armed Forces are being ignored by the West, noted Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW.
Politicization of the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) by the US and its allies is illustrated by the situation around the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW underscored at the 107th session of the organization's Executive Council in October.
November 30 marks the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare, which is observed annually by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
This commemoration throws into focus how warnings about Ukraine’s use of toxic chemicals
against Russia’s Armed Forces are being ignored by the West. Instead, fabricated allegations are being peddled against Moscow, noted Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW.
Russian Diplomat on Kiev’s Crimes
Russia has sufficient expertise to identify facts of chemical weapons use
in the zone of its special military operation in Ukraine. It is conducting investigations as required by OPCW provisions.
Unlike the unfounded accusations concocted by Ukraine and its Western patrons, Russia operates
“exclusively with verified facts
.”
Cases of Ukrainian Use of Chemical Weapons
Ukraine covertly used DM-105 chemical munitions under the guise of smoke shells in the city of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region in August, revealed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops.
More than 400 cases of the use of chemicals such as BZ
, prussic acid, chlorine cyanide, and riot-control chemical agents have been recorded in Ukraine since 2022.
Tests of wipe-samples from chemical equipment found in a lab near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) revealed it had been producing 3 kg of toxic substances per day.
Ready-to-use agents containing a toxic mixture based on thallium nitrate were found in a cache seized from Ukrainian troops
in August 2024.
‘Groundwork’ for Using Chemical Weapons:
Washington boosted efforts to develop bioagents
capable of selectively targeting specific ethnic groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said in August.
Ukraine procured hundreds of tons of toxic chemical precursors scheduled by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), according to the ministry.
Ukrainian forces are being trained to use chemical ammunition with Western artillery systems, captured documents and manuals show.
The US Pentagon, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and American biotech firms have been funding potentially illegal biological research in Ukraine
in violation of international treaties.