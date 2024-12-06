https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/iran-urges-ukraine-to-cease-weapon-supply-to-militants-in-syria-1121107644.html

Iran Urges Ukraine to Cease Weapon Supply to Militants in Syria

Sputnik International

Ukraine needs to stop supplying US weapons to militants in Syria immediately, Mojtaba Damirchilou, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Eurasian Department head, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said that Kiev provides weapons and other kinds of support to terrorists in Syria. Damirchilou also said that weapons supplies to Syrian militants are conducted "in clear violation of international counter-terrorism law," as quoted by Iran’s IRNA broadcaster. A Sputnik investigation has confirmed Ukraine’s involvement in supporting terrorist activities in Syria — a fighter who deserted from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) said in an interview that Ukrainian specialist taught terrorists how to use drones.*Banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

