Ukrainian Specialists Train Syrian Terrorists to Operate Drones
Ukrainian specialists have been training Syrian terrorists, the employee of a military company who studies fighters’ UAVs in Syria, told Sputnik.
Ukrainian instructors have trained Syrian terrorists to use their tactics, a private military company representative studying drones in Syria told Sputnik.He added that [Syrian] militants started using kamikaze drones at night, indicating that these drones are equipped with night vision cameras or thermal imagers.Such tactics are typical of Ukrainian servicemen in the special military operation zone, he stressed. Earlier the CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin told Sputnik that Ukrainian FPV-drone operators are a “threat to global security” since when the conflict ends, they will be highly sought by international terrorist organizations and US private military companies.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
syria
News
en_EN
Drone expert on Syrian jihadist tactics
Drone expert on Syrian jihadist tactics
true
“I can assume with 100% certainty that the militants are trained by foreign specialists and instructors. I’ve been in the special military operation zone, and I saw how UAVs are working there. When I came here, I saw that the militants use the same tactics as the Ukrainians did,” he said.
He added that [Syrian] militants started using kamikaze drones
at night, indicating that these drones are equipped with night vision cameras or thermal imagers.
Such tactics are typical of Ukrainian servicemen in the special military operation zone, he stressed.
Earlier the CEO of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin told Sputnik that Ukrainian FPV-drone operators are a “threat to global security”
since when the conflict ends, they will be highly sought by international terrorist organizations and US private military companies.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.
The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.