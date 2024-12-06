https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/japan-to-provide-philippines-with-106mln-of-military-assistance---reports-1121104523.html
Japan to Provide Philippines With $10.6Mln of Military Assistance - Reports
Japan to Provide Philippines With $10.6Mln of Military Assistance - Reports
Sputnik International
Japan will provide the Philippines with $10.6 million worth of military vehicles, the Philippines News Agency has reported.
2024-12-06T05:30+0000
2024-12-06T05:30+0000
2024-12-06T05:30+0000
military
japan
philippines
tokyo
enrique manalo
asian version of nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109106769_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3380d66b5c4cdd23be42f9e64444494a.jpg
The tranche will be completed within the framework of Tokyo's Official Security Assistance (OSA), the news agency said, adding that the corresponding diplomatic notes were signed on Thursday by Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador to the country, Endo Kazuya. Under the assistance agreement, the Philippines' navy will reportedly receive rigid-hull inflatable boats, coastal radar systems, and other equipment while the country's air force will get airborne surveillance radar equipment. This assistance package is over two times more than the $4 million that Manila received from Tokyo in 2023, the agency added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/australias-risky-gamble-in-aligning-with-japans-military-expansion-1120929362.html
japan
philippines
tokyo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109106769_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2bbcee9f5dc4946199c4509b75d0ecee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
asian version of nato, asian military us, us asia-pacific strategy, us satellites asia, asia militarization
asian version of nato, asian military us, us asia-pacific strategy, us satellites asia, asia militarization
Japan to Provide Philippines With $10.6Mln of Military Assistance - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan will provide the Philippines with $10.6 million worth of military vehicles, the Philippines News Agency has reported.
The tranche will be completed within the framework of Tokyo's Official Security Assistance (OSA), the news agency said, adding that the corresponding diplomatic notes were signed on Thursday by Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador to the country, Endo Kazuya.
Under the assistance agreement, the Philippines' navy will reportedly receive rigid-hull inflatable boats
, coastal radar systems, and other equipment while the country's air force will get airborne surveillance radar equipment.
"As we strengthen our support towards the Philippines, we also hope to contribute to the security and stability of the region—ultimately driving towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the agency quoted Endo as saying at the signing ceremony.
This assistance package is over two times more than the $4 million that Manila received from Tokyo in 2023, the agency added.