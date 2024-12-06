https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/japan-to-provide-philippines-with-106mln-of-military-assistance---reports-1121104523.html

Japan to Provide Philippines With $10.6Mln of Military Assistance - Reports

Sputnik International

Japan will provide the Philippines with $10.6 million worth of military vehicles, the Philippines News Agency has reported.

The tranche will be completed within the framework of Tokyo's Official Security Assistance (OSA), the news agency said, adding that the corresponding diplomatic notes were signed on Thursday by Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador to the country, Endo Kazuya. Under the assistance agreement, the Philippines' navy will reportedly receive rigid-hull inflatable boats, coastal radar systems, and other equipment while the country's air force will get airborne surveillance radar equipment. This assistance package is over two times more than the $4 million that Manila received from Tokyo in 2023, the agency added.

