Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Situation in Russia's Kursk Region Nearing Resolution, Rapid Recovery Expected - Kremlin
Situation in Russia's Kursk Region Nearing Resolution, Rapid Recovery Expected - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The situation in the Kursk region is nearing resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
The situation in the Kursk region is nearing a resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.Peskov added that rapid reconstruction of the region will be necessary afterward to ensure the return of residents.According to him, the Kursk region required a crisis manager, and President Vladimir Putin believes that the newly appointed Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein is better suited for this role.Responding to a question about whether the Kremlin had any grievances against the former regional head, Alexei Smirnov, Peskov stated, “It’s not about grievances; it’s about what needs to be done in this crisis.”Peskov stressed that Khinshtein’s priorities will include restoring housing, utilities, the construction sector, and meeting residents’ essential needs.On Thursday, Putin appointed Khinshtein by decree. This followed the acceptance of Smirnov’s resignation.
special military operation, smo kursk, kursk ukraine conflict, kursk ukraine crisis, ukraine attack on kursk
special military operation, smo kursk, kursk ukraine conflict, kursk ukraine crisis, ukraine attack on kursk

Situation in Russia's Kursk Region Nearing Resolution, Rapid Recovery Expected - Kremlin

12:55 GMT 06.12.2024
Subscribe
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed an acting governor to the region, who was dubbed by the Kremlin press office as a "crisis manager".
The situation in the Kursk region is nearing a resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.
"The situation [...] is close to being resolved. [...] This resolution will definitely occur, and the situation will normalize," he emphasized.
Peskov added that rapid reconstruction of the region will be necessary afterward to ensure the return of residents.
According to him, the Kursk region required a crisis manager, and President Vladimir Putin believes that the newly appointed Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein is better suited for this role.
Responding to a question about whether the Kremlin had any grievances against the former regional head, Alexei Smirnov, Peskov stated, "It's not about grievances; it's about what needs to be done in this crisis."
Peskov stressed that Khinshtein's priorities will include restoring housing, utilities, the construction sector, and meeting residents' essential needs.
On Thursday, Putin appointed Khinshtein by decree. This followed the acceptance of Smirnov's resignation.
