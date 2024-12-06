https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/situation-in-russias-kursk-region-nearing-resolution-rapid-recovery-expected---kremlin-1121107980.html

Situation in Russia's Kursk Region Nearing Resolution, Rapid Recovery Expected - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The situation in the Kursk region is nearing resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The situation in the Kursk region is nearing a resolution, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.Peskov added that rapid reconstruction of the region will be necessary afterward to ensure the return of residents.According to him, the Kursk region required a crisis manager, and President Vladimir Putin believes that the newly appointed Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein is better suited for this role.Responding to a question about whether the Kremlin had any grievances against the former regional head, Alexei Smirnov, Peskov stated, “It’s not about grievances; it’s about what needs to be done in this crisis.”Peskov stressed that Khinshtein’s priorities will include restoring housing, utilities, the construction sector, and meeting residents’ essential needs.On Thursday, Putin appointed Khinshtein by decree. This followed the acceptance of Smirnov’s resignation.

