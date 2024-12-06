https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-donetsk-and-launch-precision-strikes-1121107217.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Donetsk and Launch Precision Strikes

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Donetsk and Launch Precision Strikes

Sputnik International

Moscow has liberated two settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ministry of Defense reported.

2024-12-06T11:46+0000

2024-12-06T11:46+0000

2024-12-06T11:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

russian ministry of defense

ministry of defense

russia

ukraine

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120698716_0:232:3153:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_0b7942882c5370333887b025ed71ec6e.jpg

Moscow has liberated two settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ministry of Defense reported.The forces of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup likewise took full control over the Pustynka settlement.The Ministry of Defense also reported that over the past week, Russian forces launched six group strikes with precision weapons and drones on energy infrastructure supplying Ukraine's defense industry. Military airfield infrastructure, drone assembly and storage sites, a radio-electronic reconnaissance center, arsenals, and locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, special operations forces, foreign instructors, and mercenaries were also targeted.Other DevelopmentsOver the week, the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 72 Ukrainian counterattacks, causing over 3,600 casualties. Ukrainian forces lost 31 armored vehicles, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MaxxPro, Mastiff, and M113 APCs. The group also destroyed 31 artillery pieces and 21 vehicles.The Sever Battlegroup also repelled 72 Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces, including 3,600 casualties, 31 armored vehicles, and 31 artillery pieces. Additionally, the group destroyed several M113 and M1117 APCs and vehicles, including two Kirpi from Turkiye.In the Vostok Battlegroup's sector, Ukrainian forces lost up to 950 soldiers and five tanks, including three Leopard tanks. The group repelled 15 counterattacks from assault groups and inflicted losses on four mechanized brigades and seven territorial defense brigades. Additionally, 29 vehicles and 14 artillery pieces were destroyed.The Zapad Battlegroup improved its position along the front, repelling 64 counterattacks. Ukrainian forces lost over 3,565 soldiers, one Leopard tank, and nine armored vehicles, including two M113s. The group also destroyed 15 artillery pieces and eight electronic warfare stations.The Yug Battlegroup captured the settlements of Ilyinka and Romanovka, repelling six Ukrainian attacks. Over 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and the group destroyed eight armored vehicles, 25 vehicles, and six artillery pieces, including four NATO-made guns. It also eliminated three EW stations and six ammo depots.The Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces, causing up to 435 casualties. It destroyed 30 vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, and six ammo depots while neutralizing four mechanized brigades, one infantry brigade, and three territorial defense brigades.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-negotiating-plans-to-draft-18-year-olds-with-us---foreign-ministry-1121084502.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-armored-transport-with-precise-strike-1121092268.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation, ukraine conflict, russian advances