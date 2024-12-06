International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/volkswagen-workers-to-go-on-2nd-warning-strike-on-december-9-1121104111.html
Volkswagen Workers to Go on 2nd Warning Strike on December 9
Volkswagen Workers to Go on 2nd Warning Strike on December 9
Sputnik International
The second warning strike of the employees of the Volkswagen automotive giant will take place on December 9, IG Metall, the company's largest trade union, has said.
2024-12-06T05:09+0000
2024-12-06T05:09+0000
world
germany
volkswagen
industrial action
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103665/21/1036652153_0:271:5188:3189_1920x0_80_0_0_414baecf27e210fcdde139fd509eaf27.jpg
The warning strikes against Volkswagen's plans to cut wages, close plants, and lay off employees began on Monday and ended early on Tuesday. Industrial action took place at nine German car plants, with 47,000 walking out in Wolfsburg, 12,500 in Kassel, and 9,000 each in Zwickau and Hanover. The next round of negotiations between Volkswagen and the unionists is scheduled for December 9. Volkswagen's works council chief, Daniela Cavallo, announced plans in November to close at least three factories and lay off tens of thousands of workers in Germany in a bid to cut costs. In Germany, the company employs about 120,000 people at 10 factories. Volkswagen Group's CEO Oliver Blume cited Germany's declining competitiveness and rising competition from rivals outside of Europe as the reason for the drastic austerity measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/zombie-volkswagen-consequence-of-years-of-foolish-german-government-policy-1120060138.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103665/21/1036652153_288:0:4900:3459_1920x0_80_0_0_e5247fd58f35152a78f44460f2878375.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
volkswagen strikes, germany industrial action, germany strikes, germany labor market, germany unions, germany volkswagen
volkswagen strikes, germany industrial action, germany strikes, germany labor market, germany unions, germany volkswagen

Volkswagen Workers to Go on 2nd Warning Strike on December 9

05:09 GMT 06.12.2024
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe power plant of the Volkswagen factory in the city Wolfsburg, Germany (File)
The power plant of the Volkswagen factory in the city Wolfsburg, Germany (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second warning strike of the employees of the Volkswagen automotive giant will take place on December 9, IG Metall, the company's largest trade union, has said.
The warning strikes against Volkswagen's plans to cut wages, close plants, and lay off employees began on Monday and ended early on Tuesday. Industrial action took place at nine German car plants, with 47,000 walking out in Wolfsburg, 12,500 in Kassel, and 9,000 each in Zwickau and Hanover.

"In early December, around 100,000 participants of the warning strike sent a clear signal to the Volkswagen leadership: Future instead of clear-cutting...We will now follow up on December 9 and thus increase the pressure on the company at the negotiating table," the Tagesschau news portal quoted the union's lead negotiator, Thorsten Groger, as saying.

The company logo graces the front of an unsold 2024 electric ID4 utility vehicle Sunday, July 28, 2024, at a Volkswagen dealership in Denver. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
Analysis
‘Zombie’ Volkswagen Consequence of Years of Foolish German Government Policy
6 September, 19:08 GMT
The next round of negotiations between Volkswagen and the unionists is scheduled for December 9.
Volkswagen's works council chief, Daniela Cavallo, announced plans in November to close at least three factories and lay off tens of thousands of workers in Germany in a bid to cut costs. In Germany, the company employs about 120,000 people at 10 factories. Volkswagen Group's CEO Oliver Blume cited Germany's declining competitiveness and rising competition from rivals outside of Europe as the reason for the drastic austerity measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала