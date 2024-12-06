https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/volkswagen-workers-to-go-on-2nd-warning-strike-on-december-9-1121104111.html

Volkswagen Workers to Go on 2nd Warning Strike on December 9

The second warning strike of the employees of the Volkswagen automotive giant will take place on December 9, IG Metall, the company's largest trade union, has said.

The warning strikes against Volkswagen's plans to cut wages, close plants, and lay off employees began on Monday and ended early on Tuesday. Industrial action took place at nine German car plants, with 47,000 walking out in Wolfsburg, 12,500 in Kassel, and 9,000 each in Zwickau and Hanover. The next round of negotiations between Volkswagen and the unionists is scheduled for December 9. Volkswagen's works council chief, Daniela Cavallo, announced plans in November to close at least three factories and lay off tens of thousands of workers in Germany in a bid to cut costs. In Germany, the company employs about 120,000 people at 10 factories. Volkswagen Group's CEO Oliver Blume cited Germany's declining competitiveness and rising competition from rivals outside of Europe as the reason for the drastic austerity measures.

