West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin

West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin

The West is deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine, and they are to be blamed for the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our particular concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, of course, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions. They are the ones who caused today's tragedy and continue to escalate the situation," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State. The West’s "irresponsible" policy in Ukraine is pushing the world to the "brink of a global conflict," Putin added.

