https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/west-deliberately-escalates-tensions-in-ukraine---putin-1121108163.html
West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin
West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin
Sputnik International
The West is deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine, and they are to be blamed for the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2024-12-06T12:31+0000
2024-12-06T12:31+0000
2024-12-06T12:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120967397_0:0:2738:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_3c691257f8a11f20bf83c94fe249c9ed.jpg
"Our particular concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, of course, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions. They are the ones who caused today's tragedy and continue to escalate the situation," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State. The West’s "irresponsible" policy in Ukraine is pushing the world to the "brink of a global conflict," Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russias-use-of-oreshnik-missile-a-grave-warning-to-nato-amid-danger-of-world-war---analysts--1120965488.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120967397_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e981aaa3f1f7070c16928bc26ced161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict
West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin
MINSK (Sputnik) - The West is deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine, and they are to be blamed for the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our particular concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, of course, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions. They are the ones who caused today's tragedy and continue to escalate the situation," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State.
The West’s "irresponsible" policy in Ukraine is pushing the world to the "brink of a global conflict
," Putin added.