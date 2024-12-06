International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
West Deliberately Escalates Tensions in Ukraine - Putin
The West is deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine, and they are to be blamed for the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our particular concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, of course, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions. They are the ones who caused today's tragedy and continue to escalate the situation," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State. The West’s "irresponsible" policy in Ukraine is pushing the world to the "brink of a global conflict," Putin added.
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict
12:31 GMT 06.12.2024
The West is deliberately escalating tensions in Ukraine, and they are to be blamed for the current situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our particular concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, of course, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions. They are the ones who caused today's tragedy and continue to escalate the situation," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State.
The West’s "irresponsible" policy in Ukraine is pushing the world to the "brink of a global conflict," Putin added.
