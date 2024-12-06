https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/what-makes-romania-so-important-for-us-anti-russia-strategy-1121106389.html

What Makes Romania So Important For US' Anti-Russia Strategy?

The first round of Romania’s presidential election saw candidate Calin Georgescu, who is critical of NATO, gain significant support, prompting a swift response from the US with veiled threats.

Why is Romania so crucial to US interests that it would threaten to withhold security cooperation and investments over political shifts?- A former member of the Warsaw Pact, Romania is now a part of NATO’s eastern flank and stands at the forefront of the bloc’s efforts to threaten Russia.- Romania’s Black Sea coast make it a convenient route for shipping weapons to Kiev.- NATO military infrastructure in Romania serves as a springboard to launch drones – such as the MQ-9 Reaper, for example – to spy from neutral airspace over the Black Sea on Russia’s activities and to potentially coordinate Ukrainian attacks against Russian territory.- Its status as a Black Sea country helps NATO justify its naval presence in that particular part of the globe.- Romania’s border with Moldova allows NATO to threaten Transnistria, a breakaway Moldovan enclave locked between Moldova and Ukraine, where a contingent of Russian peacekeepers is stationed.- The Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base located near Constanta is currently undergoing expansion and is expected to become NATO’s largest military base in Europe. This expansion threatens to turn Romania into an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” of sorts that sits right on Russia’s doorstep.- The Deveselu Military Base near Caracal hosts the US Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense system, whose Mk 41 launchers may be used to lob missiles (such as, for example, Tomahawk cruise missiles) at Russia.

