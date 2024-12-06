https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/romanian-presidential-candidate-georgescu-calls-on-us-to-respect-countrys-sovereignty-1121103621.html
Romanian Presidential Candidate Georgescu Calls on US to Respect Country's Sovereignty
Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu said he welcomes US attention to events in the country, but stressed that any attempts of external interference are unacceptable.
On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Washington is closely monitoring the presidential election in Romania and warned the country against a possible abandonment of its pro-European course. The United States also expressed concern over a report by the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense, which alleged Russian cyberactivity around the country's election process. On November 24, Romania held a presidential election. According to the results published by the Central Election Commission, independent candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18% of the vote. The second round of elections will be held on December 8.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu said he welcomes US attention to events in the country, but stressed that any attempts of external interference are unacceptable.
On Wednesday, the US State Department said that Washington is closely monitoring the presidential election in Romania and warned the country against a possible abandonment of its pro-European course. The United States also expressed concern over a report by the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense, which alleged Russian cyberactivity around the country's election process.
"Of course, I am glad that our main partner, the United States, is closely monitoring the situation in our country. Of course, we will never allow any state to interfere in the internal and democratic affairs of our country. However, as president, I will always look with admiration and friendship at the United States and the Trump administration," Georgescu said in a video message on social media on Thursday.
On November 24, Romania held a presidential election
. According to the results published by the Central Election Commission, independent candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18% of the vote. The second round of elections will be held on December 8.