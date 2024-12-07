https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/german-chancellor-candidate-says-afd-wants-peace-in-ukraine-end-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1121116611.html
German Chancellor Candidate Says AfD Wants Peace in Ukraine, End of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
German Chancellor Candidate Says AfD Wants Peace in Ukraine, End of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The candidate for German chancellor from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, said on Saturday that her party wanted there to be peace in Ukraine and called for an end of arms supplies to Kiev.
2024-12-07T12:11+0000
2024-12-07T12:11+0000
2024-12-07T12:11+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
alice weidel
ukraine
germany
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106399/83/1063998347_0:0:3659:2058_1920x0_80_0_0_a317f9322600f7a6cd00d2bed5359691.jpg
"We want peace in Ukraine. We do not want any arms supplies, we do not want any tanks, we do not want any missiles. We do not want Taurus's for Ukraine, which would make Germany a party to the war," Weidel said during a press conference. Weidel called the AfD a "peace party." She added that whoever waned the conflict in Ukraine to end should vote AfD in the upcoming federal election, which is expected to be held on February 23, 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/west-deliberately-escalates-tensions-in-ukraine---putin-1121108163.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106399/83/1063998347_210:0:3462:2439_1920x0_80_0_0_c11ed4b1d89d2f2bd15a8800cba4b7e8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, us hegemony, us crisis, us confict
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, us hegemony, us crisis, us confict
German Chancellor Candidate Says AfD Wants Peace in Ukraine, End of Arms Supplies to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The candidate for German chancellor from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, said on Saturday that her party wanted there to be peace in Ukraine and called for an end of arms supplies to Kiev.
"We want peace in Ukraine. We do not want any arms supplies, we do not want any tanks, we do not want any missiles. We do not want Taurus's for Ukraine, which would make Germany a party to the war," Weidel said during a press conference.
Weidel called the AfD a "peace party." She added that whoever waned the conflict in Ukraine to end should vote AfD in the upcoming federal election, which is expected to be held on February 23, 2025.