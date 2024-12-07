https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/german-chancellor-candidate-says-afd-wants-peace-in-ukraine-end-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1121116611.html

German Chancellor Candidate Says AfD Wants Peace in Ukraine, End of Arms Supplies to Ukraine

German Chancellor Candidate Says AfD Wants Peace in Ukraine, End of Arms Supplies to Ukraine

Sputnik International

The candidate for German chancellor from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, said on Saturday that her party wanted there to be peace in Ukraine and called for an end of arms supplies to Kiev.

2024-12-07T12:11+0000

2024-12-07T12:11+0000

2024-12-07T12:11+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

alice weidel

ukraine

germany

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106399/83/1063998347_0:0:3659:2058_1920x0_80_0_0_a317f9322600f7a6cd00d2bed5359691.jpg

"We want peace in Ukraine. We do not want any arms supplies, we do not want any tanks, we do not want any missiles. We do not want Taurus's for Ukraine, which would make Germany a party to the war," Weidel said during a press conference. Weidel called the AfD a "peace party." She added that whoever waned the conflict in Ukraine to end should vote AfD in the upcoming federal election, which is expected to be held on February 23, 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/west-deliberately-escalates-tensions-in-ukraine---putin-1121108163.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, us hegemony, us crisis, us confict