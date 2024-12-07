https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/ghana-to-hold-general-election-on-saturday-1121113800.html
Ghana to Hold General Election on Saturday
Nearly 18.8 million registered voters across Ghana will head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and 276 members of the country's unicameral parliament.
As many as 12 candidates are running for Ghana's top job, with the leaders of the two rival parties, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively, being the most likely contenders. Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP cannot join the presidential run as he is currently serving his second, and final, term. The two rival parties are also competing for the parliamentary majority, with the NPP attempting to secure a third term in government, while the NDC, currently in opposition, is seeking a return to power.
Nearly 18.8 million registered voters across Ghana will head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and 276 members of the country's unicameral parliament.
As many as 12 candidates are running for Ghana's top job, with the leaders
Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP cannot join the presidential run as he is currently serving his second, and final, term.
The two rival parties are also competing for the parliamentary majority, with the NPP attempting to secure a third term in government, while the NDC, currently in opposition, is seeking a return to power.
