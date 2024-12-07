https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/musk-says-us-should-stay-out-of-other-countries-conflicts-1121119598.html
Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts
Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts
Sputnik International
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that the United States should "stay out" of other countries' conflicts unless the consequences are all-encompassing.
2024-12-07T18:35+0000
2024-12-07T18:35+0000
2024-12-07T18:35+0000
americas
elon musk
donald trump
syria
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_0:231:3072:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0f59d5b2de474b8ec9fff84b3ae191.jpg
"In general, we should stay out of foreign wars, unless world peace is threatened," Musk wrote on X, commenting on Trump's remark.Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Washington should not interfere with the current escalation in Syria. Syria is currently a "mess," but the United States must refrain from getting involved in it because it stands to gain nothing from it, the Republican wrote on X."The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!" Trump said.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011. The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.* terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/russia-warns-against-geopolitical-use-of-terrorists-in-syrias-conflict-1121118122.html
americas
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_15:0:2746:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da7eb00fda22b530761d38eaa1daac32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
elon musk, donald trump, us, syria, us must stay out of other countries conflicts
elon musk, donald trump, us, syria, us must stay out of other countries conflicts
Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that the United States should "stay out" of other countries' conflicts unless the consequences are all-encompassing.
"In general, we should stay out of foreign wars, unless world peace is threatened," Musk wrote on X, commenting on Trump's remark.
Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Washington should not interfere with the current escalation in Syria.
Syria is currently a "mess,"
but the United States must refrain from getting involved in it because it stands to gain nothing from it, the Republican wrote on X.
"The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!" Trump said.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.
The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.
* terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries