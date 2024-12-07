International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/musk-says-us-should-stay-out-of-other-countries-conflicts-1121119598.html
Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts
Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts
Sputnik International
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that the United States should "stay out" of other countries' conflicts unless the consequences are all-encompassing.
2024-12-07T18:35+0000
2024-12-07T18:35+0000
americas
elon musk
donald trump
syria
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_0:231:3072:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0f59d5b2de474b8ec9fff84b3ae191.jpg
"In general, we should stay out of foreign wars, unless world peace is threatened," Musk wrote on X, commenting on Trump's remark.Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Washington should not interfere with the current escalation in Syria. Syria is currently a "mess," but the United States must refrain from getting involved in it because it stands to gain nothing from it, the Republican wrote on X."The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!" Trump said.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011. The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.* terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/russia-warns-against-geopolitical-use-of-terrorists-in-syrias-conflict-1121118122.html
americas
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121119584_15:0:2746:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da7eb00fda22b530761d38eaa1daac32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, donald trump, us, syria, us must stay out of other countries conflicts
elon musk, donald trump, us, syria, us must stay out of other countries conflicts

Musk Says US Should 'Stay Out' of Other Countries' Conflicts

18:35 GMT 07.12.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthИлон Маск рассказывает об имплант Neuralink
Илон Маск рассказывает об имплант Neuralink - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that the United States should "stay out" of other countries' conflicts unless the consequences are all-encompassing.
"In general, we should stay out of foreign wars, unless world peace is threatened," Musk wrote on X, commenting on Trump's remark.
Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump said that Washington should not interfere with the current escalation in Syria.
Syria is currently a "mess," but the United States must refrain from getting involved in it because it stands to gain nothing from it, the Republican wrote on X.
"The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!" Trump said.
In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Syrian army soldiers fire their weapons during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2024
World
Russia Warns Against Geopolitical Use of Terrorists in Syria’s Conflict
14:38 GMT
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*) and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under the complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.
The Syrian army command announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by militants.
* terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала