Roger Waters Slams US Decisions on Ukraine, Calls NATO Expansion 'Dreadful'

Roger Waters Slams US Decisions on Ukraine, Calls NATO Expansion 'Dreadful'

Roger Waters, a co-founder of British rock band Pink Floyd, said in an interview with Sputnik that he considers all decisions by the US authorities regarding Ukraine to be terrible.

"Every decision they've made about Ukraine has been dreadful. From the moment Victoria Nuland organized the Maidan coup onwards, and before that, from the moment that they decided to expand NATO," Waters said. Nuland was US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2013 to 2017. "It breaks my heart to see innocent people caught in this ideological battle between the Bandera Nazis and a possible future. A democratic future where all human rights are respected by all parties," Waters added. He said that US President-elect Donald Trump may take significant steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine soon after his inauguration, possibly on January 20 or 21. In addition, Trump is not interested in spending on a hybrid war against Russia in Ukraine, Waters said.

