How Hardline Pro-US Policies Fuel Political Earthquakes in S. Korea, France and Germany
© Sputnik / Stringer/
Subscribe
A series of political earthquakes has rocked France, South Korea, and Germany. Despite each crisis having its unique internal dynamics, their common thread lies in their pro-US orientation and anti-Russia policies, pundits told Sputnik.
The instability engulfing France, South Korea and Germany has arisen as a reaction to the developments in the United States, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.
"There are interventionist forces in Washington, and there are many of them, including within the incoming Trump administration, if these interventionist forces prevail and the United States escalates, the US involvement in Ukraine [would be] going even beyond what the Biden administration will do," Szamuely cautioned.
According to the expert, the West's proxy war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unpopular across Europe. Many European countries have recognized that it is detrimental to their economic interests. The researcher believes that if the conflict remains unresolved over the next five years, it could spur a popular movement within the EU.
Veteran foreign affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow echoed similar concerns in his interview with Sputnik:
France: President Emmanuel Macron's "enormous unpopularity" has been exacerbated by his staunch pro-US policies regarding the Ukraine conflict, including plans to send French troops to fight against Russia. Marine Le Pen and her party, the National Rally, which opposes Ukraine's militarization, have recently challenged Macron’s government, leading to the downfall of his prime minister, Michel Barnier, according to the pundit.
South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol has closely aligned with Washington to bolster deterrence and pressure on Pyongyang, in line with Team Biden. However, the mutual defense treaty between Russia and North Korea has shifted perspectives. Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law was a response to the opposition's effort to liberate the country from "its colonial overlords in Washington," according to Doctorow.
Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under fire from both the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance and the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who advocate for normalized relations with Moscow, due to his Ukraine policy aligned with the United States. Ironically, he is also criticized by the Greens and the Christian Democrats for his hesitation to send Taurus long-range missiles to the Kiev regime.
When asked about a potential impact on the US, Doctorow responded: "It is much too early to speculate on this. We have to first see the practical consequences of the present turmoil in each country."
Doctorow expects South Korea to possibly shift away from US-fuelled militarization in the event Yoon is impeached.
Yesterday, 14:33 GMT
When it comes to France, it is likely that Macron will try to maneuver until the end of his tenure in 2027, Professor Edouard Husson, French historian, co-founder and director of the Brennus Anticipation Institute, told Sputnik.
"More and more French people would like [French President] Emmanuel Macron to resign. But he is clinging to the letter of the Constitution, and there is no article that obliges him to resign... So the crisis will continue," Husson said.
Several game-changing events could worsen the challenges that Macron is up against, the professor maintains. These include a potential loss of confidence among global investors, the emergence of a social movement similar to the Yellow Vests, Donald Trump's announcement of new policies regarding the EU, and the results of Germany's upcoming snap elections.
"No change in foreign policy is to be expected, as Emmanuel Macron believes that his alignment with NATO also protects him from investor mistrust," the pundit concluded.
4 December, 14:19 GMT