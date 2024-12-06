https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/how-hardline-pro-us-policies-fuel-political-earthquakes-in-s-korea-france-and-germany-1121108803.html

How Hardline Pro-US Policies Fuel Political Earthquakes in S. Korea, France and Germany

A series of political earthquakes has rocked France, South Korea, and Germany. Despite each crisis having its unique internal dynamics, their common thread lies in their pro-US orientation and anti-Russia policies, pundits told Sputnik.

The instability engulfing France, South Korea and Germany has arisen as a reaction to the developments in the United States, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, told Sputnik.According to the expert, the West's proxy war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unpopular across Europe. Many European countries have recognized that it is detrimental to their economic interests. The researcher believes that if the conflict remains unresolved over the next five years, it could spur a popular movement within the EU.Veteran foreign affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow echoed similar concerns in his interview with Sputnik:When asked about a potential impact on the US, Doctorow responded: "It is much too early to speculate on this. We have to first see the practical consequences of the present turmoil in each country."Doctorow expects South Korea to possibly shift away from US-fuelled militarization in the event Yoon is impeached.When it comes to France, it is likely that Macron will try to maneuver until the end of his tenure in 2027, Professor Edouard Husson, French historian, co-founder and director of the Brennus Anticipation Institute, told Sputnik.Several game-changing events could worsen the challenges that Macron is up against, the professor maintains. These include a potential loss of confidence among global investors, the emergence of a social movement similar to the Yellow Vests, Donald Trump's announcement of new policies regarding the EU, and the results of Germany's upcoming snap elections.

