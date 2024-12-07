https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/russian-troops-liberate-berestki-and-push-toward-kurakhovo-1121115202.html

Russian Troops Liberate Berestki and Push Toward Kurakhovo

Russia has liberated the settlement of Berestki in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to its Ministry of Defense.

Russia has liberated the settlement of Berestki in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to its Ministry of Defense."Forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup continued their advance deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Berestki in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)," the ministry noted.Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Public Chamber's Sovereignty Commission and Co-chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Regions, reported that Russian troops had surrounded Kurakhovo from multiple sides. He also clarified that fighting is ongoing in the central and southern parts of the city, while the eastern areas have already been liberated from Ukrainian forces.Kurakhovo is a city in the western part of the DPR, located 46 kilometers from Donetsk and 30 kilometers south of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). It holds significant operational importance. It is the largest settlement in southwest Donbass still under the control of Ukrainian forces after the liberation of Ugledar.The capture of Kurakhovo would allow Russian troops to advance further toward the western border of the DPR.Additionally, Russian aviation, strike drones, and artillery targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure supplying the military-industrial complex, the Ministry of Defense reported."Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on energy facilities ensuring the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the Russian military said in a briefing.Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy personnel and military equipment in 142 areas. Air defense systems shot down 26 flying drones.Other DevelopmentsRussian forces from the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks, killing up to 525 soldiers and destroying five armored vehicles. Ukrainian forces lost two mechanized brigades, one marine brigade, and artillery in battles near several settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Vostok Battlegroup inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian units, including up to 100 soldiers and several vehicles. Ukrainian forces were defeated in positions near Konstantinopol, Novocheretovatoye, and Otradnoye. Three counterattacks were repelled during the operation.On the Kharkov front, the Sever Battlegroup hit Ukrainian territorial defense units, inflicting up to 60 casualties. They also destroyed a BMP, two vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers, while repelling two counterattacks near Tikhoye, Volchansk, and Liptsy in the Kharkov region.The Yug Battlegroup strengthened its tactical position and repelled two Ukrainian assaults. The enemy suffered up to 325 casualties, losing artillery, vehicles, and several armored vehicles. The operation occurred in the Donetsk People's Republic around Kurakhovo, Nikoleyevka, and Ulakly.The Zapad Battlegroup delivered heavy damage to six Ukrainian brigades across Kharkov, Lugansk, and Donetsk regions, killing up to 490 soldiers. They repelled 11 counterattacks and destroyed a range of military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery.The Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted damage on three Ukrainian brigades near Malaya Tokmachka and Antonovka. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 60 soldiers, two BMPs, six vehicles, and counterbattery equipment. The battle took place in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

