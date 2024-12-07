https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/south-korean-president-apologizes-for-imposing-martial-law---reports-1121112164.html
South Korean President Apologizes for Imposing Martial Law - Reports
South Korean President Apologizes for Imposing Martial Law - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologized for imposing martial law in the country and said he will not impose it again ahead of the upcoming impeachment vote, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing his statement.
2024-12-07T04:05+0000
2024-12-07T04:05+0000
2024-12-07T05:26+0000
asia
koreas
coup
coup d'etat
attempted coup
failed coup
south korea
political parties
political scandal
political career
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d1c8022704c3e3be6f03cd71ef40d.jpg
"I am sincerely sorry and apologize to the people who must have been very surprised. I will not avoid legal and political responsibility related to this martial law declaration," Yoon said in a televised public address. He vowed to leave all decisions, including his term, to his People Power Party to decide in order to stabilize the nation, the report said. The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea is expected to open a plenary session at 5 p.m. Saturday (8 a.m. GMT) to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is accused of an attempt to violently seize power and abuse of office by imposing martial law without due grounds and in violation of the law. The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, said Saturday it has become inevitable for President Yoon to step down early. He said the president is no longer in a position to effectively perform his duties.The leader of the ruling People Power Party of South Korea, Han Dong-hoon, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are holding an emergency meeting following an appeal from President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/coups-assassinations-jail-and-suicide-unenviable-fates-of-south-koreas-fallen-presidents-1121082917.html
koreas
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121112006_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9b769142c559a810f42125b3298582.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president
martial law, impeachment, korean president, south korea, south korean law, south korean president, impeachment inquiry, impeached president, impeach president, yoon suk-yeol, us aid, us-backed, american puppet, us puppet, puppet master, failed coup, coup from president
South Korean President Apologizes for Imposing Martial Law - Reports
04:05 GMT 07.12.2024 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 07.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologized for imposing martial law in the country and said he will not impose it again ahead of the upcoming impeachment vote, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing his statement.
"I am sincerely sorry and apologize to the people who must have been very surprised. I will not avoid legal and political responsibility related to this martial law declaration," Yoon said in a televised public address.
He vowed to leave all decisions, including his term, to his People Power Party to decide in order to stabilize the nation, the report said.
The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea is expected to open a plenary session at 5 p.m. Saturday (8 a.m. GMT) to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is accused of an attempt to violently seize power and abuse of office by imposing martial law
without due grounds and in violation of the law.
Yoon declared martial law late on Tuesday, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote. Shortly after, Yoon said he was lifting martial law.
The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, said Saturday it has become inevitable for President Yoon to step down early.
"An early resignation [of Yoon] is unavoidable," Han said as quoted by Yonhap.
He said the president is no longer in a position to effectively perform his duties.
The leader of the ruling People Power Party of South Korea, Han Dong-hoon, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are holding an emergency meeting following an appeal from President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported.