Watch Russian Heavy Flamethrower Obliterate Ukrainian Militants' Position Near Volnovakha

Watch Russian Heavy Flamethrower Obliterate Ukrainian Militants' Position Near Volnovakha

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system struck a temporary Ukrainian military position in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system struck a temporary Ukrainian military position in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). As a result of the strike, up to 45 Ukrainian fighters were killed. The ministry also released a video showing the system in action.Thermobaric flamethrowers are fearsome weapons that kill enemies with a two-stage explosion. Hitting the target, the projectile spreads flammable liquid over the environment with a first blast, while the second explosion ignites it creating a whirlwind of fire that instantly consumes all oxygen around and generates extreme heat comparable to the surface temperature of a dying star.

