https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-gets-improved-electronic-warfare-shield-1119350816.html

Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield

Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield

Sputnik International

The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded, giving it a protective "dome" from enemy drones, said a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle.

2024-07-12T10:00+0000

2024-07-12T10:00+0000

2024-07-12T10:32+0000

military

russia

tos-1a

t-72

solntsepek

electronic warfare system

electronic warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114425496_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d52fb8b75c6278569668c85c6eb594bc.jpg

The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded.This improved electronic warfare system gives it a protective dome from enemy drones, a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle told Russian media.Electronic warfare helps protect the vehicle and crew by blocking signals on various frequencies used by FPV and other drones, making the flamethrower systems less vulnerable to air attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/watch-russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-near-chasov-yar-1118422216.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian solntsepyok heavy flamethrower, tos-1a "solntsepek", flamethrower systems