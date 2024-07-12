International
Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield
Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield
The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded, giving it a protective "dome" from enemy drones, said a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle.
The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded.This improved electronic warfare system gives it a protective dome from enemy drones, a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle told Russian media.Electronic warfare helps protect the vehicle and crew by blocking signals on various frequencies used by FPV and other drones, making the flamethrower systems less vulnerable to air attacks.
Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield

10:00 GMT 12.07.2024 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 12.07.2024)
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is a Russian 220mm-caliber multiple rocket launcher system. Mounted on a T-72 tank chassis, it can fire a salvo of 40 rockets and is designed to deliver high-explosive fragmentation as well as incendiary and thermobaric warheads, making it effective against armored vehicles and fortifications.
The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded.
This improved electronic warfare system gives it a protective dome from enemy drones, a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle told Russian media.
"The electronic warfare system helps us. It includes anti-drone guns and other systems that jam and suppress communications," he said.
Electronic warfare helps protect the vehicle and crew by blocking signals on various frequencies used by FPV and other drones, making the flamethrower systems less vulnerable to air attacks.
