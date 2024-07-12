Russia’s Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower Gets Upgraded Electronic Warfare Shield

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240712/russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-gets-improved-electronic-warfare-shield-1119350816.html
The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower systems has been upgraded, giving it a protective "dome" from enemy drones, said a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle.
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is a Russian 220mm-caliber multiple rocket launcher system. Mounted on a T-72 tank chassis, it can fire a salvo of 40 rockets and is designed to deliver high-explosive fragmentation as well as incendiary and thermobaric warheads, making it effective against armored vehicles and fortifications.
The electronic warfare system of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems
has been upgraded.
This improved electronic warfare system gives it a protective dome from enemy drones, a gunner-operator of the combat vehicle told Russian media.
"The electronic warfare system helps us. It includes anti-drone guns and other systems that jam and suppress communications," he said.
Electronic warfare helps protect the vehicle and crew by blocking signals on various frequencies used by FPV and other drones, making the flamethrower systems less vulnerable to air attacks.