Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, following negotiations with participants of the conflict, resigned from the presidency and left Syria, instructing a peaceful transfer of power, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Chaos and a struggle for power will begin in Syria now. Therefore, it is at least premature to say that the crisis is close to an end," Nikolay Surkov, senior researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), told Sputnik.Meanwhile, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali announced on December 8 that he had established contact with the jihadi forces that entered Damascus after beginning their advance on November 27.The war-torn nation has been under enormous pressure for years:In addition, Israel seemed to be interested in the armed opposition’s advance, seeking to close the corridor to Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and undermining Iran's Axis of Resistance, according to the pundit. Moscow made it clear it would work with any government chosen by the Syrian people. "Russia cannot be more Syrian than the Syrians themselves," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2015.

