Syrian Prime Minister Ready to Cooperate With Any Government That Syrians Choose - Reports

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has declared his readiness to cooperate with any government that Syrians choose, Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

2024-12-08T04:37+0000

2024-12-08T04:37+0000

2024-12-08T04:37+0000

"We are ready to cooperate with any government that Syrians choose," al-Jalali said, as quoted by the channel. The prime minister said that he was at home and did not intend to leave it. It is noted that the Syrian prime minister also called on citizens not to damage state property.Reports about the withdrawal of the Syrian Armed Forces from the north of Latakia province are not true, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.The Russian Embassy in Damascus is operating normally and is in constant contact with compatriots, a spokesperson for the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik.According to the diplomat, regular flights to Russia are still being carried out at the Damascus airport twice a week."Those who have tickets are using them and flying out according to the schedule. There is no panic," he added.Rumors of the Iranian Embassy in Syria ceasing its operations are untrue, the Islamic Republic's diplomatic mission in Syria continues to carry out its work, Iranian Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Hossein Akbari said live on Iranian state television.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group* and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, the second largest city in Syria, and its suburbs, including the international airport and the Kuweires military airfield, came under the control of the militants.Aleppo fell under the militants' complete control for the first time since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Syria in 2011. Until the end of 2016, the armed opposition controlled only the eastern part of the city and was driven out by the Syrian army with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces.After the capture of Aleppo, terrorist groups attempted to advance towards the city of Hama, capturing the city of Maarat al-Numan. In the north of Aleppo province, attempts are being made to advance deeper into the territories controlled by Kurdish formations in the area of the city of Tall Rifat. The Syrian army command, in turn, announced on December 1 that the advance of the terrorists in the region of Hama had been stopped and government troops had launched a counteroffensive, taking control of a number of settlements previously seized by the militants.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

2024

