Over 1,000 EU Citizens Join Lawsuit Against EU President Over COVID-19 Vaccine Spending

More than 1,000 EU citizens have joined the legal action against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the case of violations during the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the Belgian activist who filed the complaint, Frederic Baldan, said on Saturday.

"We have over 1,000 plaintiffs," Baldan told reporters. These people include members of non-governmental organizations and professional organizations, such as trade unions of pilots, as well as Hungarian and Polish officials, the activist said. There is evidence that the vaccines approved for use in the European Union "have not been sufficiently tested" for effectiveness in combating the pandemic, although Brussels introduced restrictive measures against those who opposed mandatory vaccination, Baldan added. A Belgian court in Liege was unable to consider the charges against von der Leyen on Friday and had to postpone the hearings on the case indefinitely. The European Prosecutor's Office has protested the fact that the case against von der Leyen was considered by the Belgian justice, insisting that she had immunity, since it was related to her professional activities. In 2021, media reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic, von der Leyen exchanged text messages and calls with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, discussing the biggest ever vaccine purchase deal. The newspaper emphasized the role of the commission president in striking the deal with Pfizer, adding that under the contract, 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer vaccines worth 35 billion euros ($37 billion) would be purchased by the EU. Von der Leyen was urged to disclose contents of her massages with Bourla, but the EU Commission refused to do so. The European Commission took over responsibility for EU-wide vaccine rollout under a joint procurement scheme, stocking up on more than 20 billion euros worth of vaccine doses. The Politico newspaper reported that hundreds of millions of doses went unused, costing taxpayers an estimated 4 billion euros.

