https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/syrias-assad-and-his-family-arrive-in-moscow---source-1121126068.html

Syria's Assad Arrives in Moscow With His Family – Kremlin Source

Syria's Assad Arrives in Moscow With His Family – Kremlin Source

Sputnik International

Bashar al-Assad, the former president of Syria, arrived in Moscow with his family, where they were granted asylum by Russia on humanitarian grounds, according to a source in the Kremlin.

2024-12-08T17:52+0000

2024-12-08T17:52+0000

2024-12-08T18:35+0000

world

bashar assad

bashar al-assad

syria

russia

moscow

kremlin

turmoil in syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/08/1121126200_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54fe629487542b5854cecf5607033836.jpg

"President Assad of Syria, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum," the source told RIA Novosti.The source added that Russia has always supported the pursuit of a political solution to the Syrian conflict.Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition, "whose leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria," the source added.Moscow hopes to continue political dialogue to preserve the interests of the Syrian people and further develop the relations between Russia and Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/assad-resigns-amid-peace-efforts-orders-peaceful-power-handover---russian-foreign-ministry-1121123067.html

syria

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bashar assad, syria, former syrian president, assad ousted, assad overthrown, syria crisis, where is bashar assad, what's going on in syria