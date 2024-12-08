https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/syrias-assad-and-his-family-arrive-in-moscow---source-1121126068.html
Syria's Assad Arrives in Moscow With His Family – Kremlin Source
News
Syria's Assad Arrives in Moscow With His Family – Kremlin Source
17:52 GMT 08.12.2024 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 08.12.2024)
"President Assad of Syria, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum," the source told RIA Novosti.
The source added that Russia has always supported the pursuit of a political solution to the Syrian conflict.
"Russia has always advocated for a political solution to the Syrian crisis. We believe that it is necessary to resume negotiations under the auspices of the UN," the source told the agency.
Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition, "whose leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria," the source added.
Moscow hopes to continue political dialogue to preserve the interests of the Syrian people and further develop the relations between Russia and Syria.