https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/total-aid-for-ukraine-tops-119bln-since-february-2022--pentagon-1121120618.html

Total Aid For Ukraine Tops $119Bln Since February 2022 – Pentagon

Total Aid For Ukraine Tops $119Bln Since February 2022 – Pentagon

Sputnik International

The total volume of military support for Ukraine from allies since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in February 2022 exceeded $119 billion, including $62 billion from the United States, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said.

2024-12-08T04:50+0000

2024-12-08T04:50+0000

2024-12-08T04:50+0000

military

ukraine

us

pentagon

aid

military aid

lloyd austin

nato

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065973_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d45b9d997fce0313e2266cdfc635cf27.jpg

Earlier in the day, the United states allocated a new $988 million military aid package to Ukraine. Austin added that Ukraine had received more than $57 billion from Kiev's other allies.The United States has allocated a new $988 million military aid package to Ukraine as part of a program to purchase new weapons, the Pentagon said in a statement.The funds will be allocated as part of a program to purchase new weapons, not write them off from US military warehouses.The new military support package includes ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, drones, as well as equipment and spare parts for the repair and maintenance of artillery, tanks and armored vehicles.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/us-unveils-new-725mln-aid-package-for-ukraine-1121076886.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military support for ukraine, pentagon chief lloyd austin, russian special military operation