Trump's Energy Agenda: A ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Approach to Boost US Oil

The incoming US administration will prioritize oil extraction, President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC out on Sunday.

"I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill," Trump said. During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to tap oil reserves in order to cut energy costs and raise more money from the oil industry. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

