Hamas Delegation in Cairo Discusses Ceasefire Effort in Gaza
Hamas Delegation in Cairo Discusses Ceasefire Effort in Gaza
The delegation of Palestinian movement Hamas has held a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, during which they discussed ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip and the formation of a community support committee in the enclave, the movement said.
"The delegation of the Hamas leadership, headed by [senior Hamas political bureau official] Khalil al-Hayya, left the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after holding a meeting on Sunday, with the Minister of the General Intelligence Agency [of Egypt], during which they discussed efforts on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the community support committee in the Strip," the movement said in a statement. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages.
Hamas Delegation in Cairo Discusses Ceasefire Effort in Gaza
05:55 GMT 09.12.2024 (Updated: 06:12 GMT 09.12.2024)
"The delegation of the Hamas leadership, headed by [senior Hamas political bureau official] Khalil al-Hayya, left the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after holding a meeting on Sunday, with the Minister of the General Intelligence Agency [of Egypt], during which they discussed efforts on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the community support committee in the Strip," the movement said in a statement.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas
infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages.
Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,700, according to local health authorities.