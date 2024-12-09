International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/netanyahu-says-golan-heights-to-forever-remain-integral-part-of-israel-1121137401.html
Netanyahu Says Golan Heights to Forever Remain Integral Part of Israel
Netanyahu Says Golan Heights to Forever Remain Integral Part of Israel
Sputnik International
The Golan Heights will forever remain an integral part of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.
2024-12-09T18:35+0000
2024-12-09T18:42+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
bashar al-assad
israel
syria
golan heights
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083336220_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a535439e2a42c6a801194c641f447e5e.jpg
Israel is actively strengthening its defenses on the Golan Heights amid the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the capture of a significant part of the country by armed opposition forces. On Sunday, Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to occupy the buffer zone. The fall of al-Assad in Syria was a direct result of Israeli strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Iran, the Israeli prime minister added.Before 1967, the Golan Heights were part of Syria. During the Six-Day War, Israeli forces seized this territory. Following the Yom Kippur War of 1973, the two sides reached a ceasefire and a military disengagement agreement. In 1974, UN peacekeeping posts were established on the Golan Heights. The border line on the Syrian side was designated "Bravo," while Israel's line was named "Alpha."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/what-makes-the-golan-heights-crucial-for-israel-1121132234.html
israel
syria
golan heights
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083336220_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42442331615e6e27e9da4e426f8389ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
golan heights, israel, benjamin netanyahu, syria
golan heights, israel, benjamin netanyahu, syria

Netanyahu Says Golan Heights to Forever Remain Integral Part of Israel

18:35 GMT 09.12.2024 (Updated: 18:42 GMT 09.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitFILE - In this July 16, 2013, file photo, Israeli soldiers sit in a position on the border with Syria on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights as smoke rises following explosions of mortar shells
FILE - In this July 16, 2013, file photo, Israeli soldiers sit in a position on the border with Syria on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights as smoke rises following explosions of mortar shells - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Golan Heights will forever remain an integral part of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.
Israel is actively strengthening its defenses on the Golan Heights amid the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the capture of a significant part of the country by armed opposition forces. On Sunday, Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to occupy the buffer zone.
"The Golan Heights will forever remain an integral part of Israel," Netanyahu told a press conference.
The fall of al-Assad in Syria was a direct result of Israeli strikes against Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Iran, the Israeli prime minister added.
Israeli armored vehicles park along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2024
World
What Makes the Golan Heights Crucial for Israel?
11:59 GMT
Before 1967, the Golan Heights were part of Syria. During the Six-Day War, Israeli forces seized this territory. Following the Yom Kippur War of 1973, the two sides reached a ceasefire and a military disengagement agreement. In 1974, UN peacekeeping posts were established on the Golan Heights. The border line on the Syrian side was designated "Bravo," while Israel's line was named "Alpha."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала