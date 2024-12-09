https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/romania-losing-sovereignty-over-200bln-of-national-debt---presidential-candidate-1121130427.html

Romania Losing Sovereignty Over $200Bln of National Debt - Presidential Candidate

Sputnik International

Romania is losing its sovereignty due to its rising national debt, which now exceeds $200 billion, Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu said.

"The global financial system is on the verge of collapse, and Romania is losing its sovereignty due to a rising national debt, which now exceeds $200 billion. All of this is the result of policies aimed at enriching elites at the expense of the people," Georgescu told Romania's Realitatea TV. Commenting on the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the results of the first round of the presidential election, Georgescu said that the court's verdict came at a time when voting was already underway at foreign polling stations, and he had the support of over 80% of voters. The politician highlighted the importance of national unity, emphasizing that the elites' fear of change is growing, but the people must remain steadfast. Georgescu called on his supporters to avoid provocations, refrain from participating in riots, and protest peacefully. He also pledged to continue fighting for the victory of democracy. On Friday, Romania's Constitutional Court judges annulled the first round of the presidential election following a review of complaints from civic organizations, presidential candidates and state entities. The complaints included documents declassified by the country's Supreme Security Council, revealing that the election campaign was conducted with violations. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed the court's decision, calling it the right move. Opposition parties and politicians in the country have condemned the Constitutional Court's decision as anti-democratic. Georgescu, in particular, stated that the annulment of the first round was not just a legal decision but a political act amounting to a coup d'etat. Romania held its presidential election on November 24. In the first round, independent candidate Georgescu led with 22.94% of the votes, running a campaign primarily on TikTok. Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, secured 19.18% of the votes.

