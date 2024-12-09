https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russia-ensures-security-of-military-bases-in-syria-amid-ongoing-turmoil-1121130805.html

Russia Ensures Security of Military Bases in Syria Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Russian forces in Syria are taking all necessary measures to ensure the security of military bases, stated Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. He added that the safety of Russian military bases in Syria is a very important issue.

"Of course, our military are also taking all necessary precautions," Peskov said when asked how concerned the Kremlin was about the security of Russian bases there.He stressed that it was premature to discuss the continuation of Russia’s military presence in Syria, as that would be a subject of future discussions with the authorities.Moscow is in dialogue with Turkiye, including on the situation in Syria, the spokesman said.The Kremlin spokesman conceded that the Astana format of negotiations between Syria, its allies, neighbours and adversaries had been lost along with its objectives of peace and sovereignty. Over the weekend, Turkish-backed militants seized the state television station in the capital Damascus and claimed to have taken control of the country.Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he and several ministers remain in the country, but the whereabouts of the defense minister were unknown.The prime minister also confirmed that he had contacted the leadership of the armed opposition.The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had decided to step down and leave Syria after negotiations with several factions in the Syrian conflict, giving instructions for a peaceful transfer of power, with Russia not involved in the talks."There is no meeting scheduled for the president. We have nothing to report on Mr Assad’s whereabouts," Peskov said in response to journalists' questions about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Assad in Moscow.

