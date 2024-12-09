International
Tehran Calls on UN Security Council to Respond to Israeli Invasion of Syria - Statement
Tehran Calls on UN Security Council to Respond to Israeli Invasion of Syria - Statement
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned Israeli military invasion of Syria and called on the UN Security Council to react by holding Tel Aviv accountable, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Israel is actively strengthening its defenses on the Golan Heights amid the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the capture of a significant part of the country by armed opposition forces. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benkamin Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to occupy the buffer zone. "Pointing to the Israeli regime's actions regarding the military attack on Syrian territory - in a situation where the Syrian people are facing changes brought about by regime change - Baghaei described this act of aggression as an open violation of the UN Charter and called on the UN Security Council to react immediately to stop the aggression and hold the occupying [Israeli] regime accountable," the ministry said in a statement.
20:35 GMT 09.12.2024
Israeli armored vehicles park along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
TEHRAN, December 9 (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned Israeli military invasion of Syria and called on the UN Security Council to react by holding Tel Aviv accountable, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Israel is actively strengthening its defenses on the Golan Heights amid the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the capture of a significant part of the country by armed opposition forces. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benkamin Netanyahu said the agreement reached shortly after the 1973 Yom Kippur War (also known as the Ramadan War) was no longer valid because the Syrian forces had left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to occupy the buffer zone.
"Pointing to the Israeli regime's actions regarding the military attack on Syrian territory - in a situation where the Syrian people are facing changes brought about by regime change - Baghaei described this act of aggression as an open violation of the UN Charter and called on the UN Security Council to react immediately to stop the aggression and hold the occupying [Israeli] regime accountable," the ministry said in a statement.
