Yemeni Houthis Say Their Drone Hit Important Target in Israeli City of Ashdod
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Monday that their drone hit an important target in the Israeli city of Ashdod.
"The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the 'Yafneh' area of Ashdod, south of the Yaffa area in the occupied Palestine, with a drone,"
the statement said.
Last Sunday, the Houthis announced that they, along with Iraqi armed groups, carried out strikes on southern Israel.
The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May that contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached over 44,000, according to local health authorities.