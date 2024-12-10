https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/acting-syrian-prime-minister-says-interim-government-formed-will-operate-until-early-2025-1121145595.html
Acting Syrian Prime Minister Says Interim Government Formed, Will Operate Until Early 2025
Sputnik International
Caretaker Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said on Tuesday that the country's interim government is formed and will operate until March 2025.
Earlier in the day, al-Bashir, the head of the so-called "salvation government," said that the Syrian opposition had authorized him to form an interim government in the country. "An interim government has been formed, it consists of several ministers from the 'salvation government'. It is an interim government that will operate until March 2025 until the constitutional issues are resolved," al-Bashir was quoted as saying by the Al-Watan newspaper.Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.
BEIRUT, December 10 (Sputnik) - Caretaker Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said on Tuesday that the country's interim government is formed and will operate until March 2025.
Earlier in the day, al-Bashir, the head of the so-called "salvation government," said that the Syrian opposition
had authorized him to form an interim government in the country.
"An interim government has been formed, it consists of several ministers from the 'salvation government'. It is an interim government that will operate until March 2025 until the constitutional issues are resolved," al-Bashir was quoted as saying by the Al-Watan newspaper.
Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict
.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.