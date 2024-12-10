https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/australia-inks-nauru-deal-amid-battle-for-clout-with-china-in-pacific--1121143175.html

Australia Inks Nauru Deal Amid Battle For Clout With China in Pacific

Australia has inked a deal with Nauru that can lock out China from any security arrangement with the island nation.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121143002_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ed5529cb4216d2d8eaced99a3c4227f.jpg

Australia has inked a deal with Nauru that could lock China out from any security arrangement with the island nation. What does the five-year deal contain? The deal comes amid a spiraling battle for influence in the Pacific between the US/Western nations and China. Australia acquired a similar veto over any security arrangement between the island nation of Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean and China after the signing of the Falepili Union Treaty last year. The US and its allies received an unpleasant surprise when Nauru switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in January 2024, formally restoring diplomatic relations with Beijing. The Tuvalu deal followed a security agreement struck between China and the Solomon Islands in 2022 that irked the West, fueling Washington's push to maintain hegemony in the South Pacific.

