China-Russia Trade Up 2.1% Y/Y to $222.8Bln in January-November

Trade between China and Russia increased by 2.1% year-on-year to $222.774 billion in the first eleven months of 2024, according to data released on Tuesday by China's customs.

According to customs data, China imported goods worth $104.195 billion to Russia during the reporting period, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023, while exports from Russia to China increased by 0.4% to $118.578 billion. Separately, in November, the trade between the two countries amounted to $20.516 billion. Russia exported goods to China worth $10.477 billion, while China's exports to Russia totaled $10.038 billion. The trade between China and Russia increased by 26.3% to a record $240.11 billion in 2023. The leaders of Russia and China previously set the task of doubling the annual trade to $200 billion by 2024, this figure was achieved in November 2023.China-US trade increased by 2.9% year-on-year to $624.491 billion in January-November 2024, according to data released by China's customs.The United States remained China's third largest trading partner after ASEAN and the European Union.According to Chinese customs data, China's exports to the United States increased by 3.9% year-on-year to $475.666 billion in January-November, while the United States imported $148.824 billion worth of goods to China, virtually unchanged from last year.In November alone, the trade between the two countries amounted to $59.733 billion, with the United States exporting $12.424 billion worth of goods to China and China exporting $47.309 billion worth of goods to the United States.In 2023, trade between China and the United States decreased by 11.6% year-on-year to $664.45 billion.

