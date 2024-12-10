https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/french-jets-leave-chad-after-demands-of-withdrawal-of-french-military-contingent---reports-1121142835.html

French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports

Sputnik International

Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday after the African country demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent, media reported, citing a source in the French armed forces.

Two Mirage 2000D jets, accompanied by a tanker aircraft, took off in the morning from N'Djamena, the news agency reported, citing a source. This marked the beginning of the withdrawal of the French military from the country after the termination of the defense agreement by Chad.

