https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/french-jets-leave-chad-after-demands-of-withdrawal-of-french-military-contingent---reports-1121142835.html
French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports
French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports
Sputnik International
Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday after the African country demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent, media reported, citing a source in the French armed forces.
2024-12-10T13:00+0000
2024-12-10T13:00+0000
2024-12-10T13:40+0000
military
chad
france
mirage fighter jet
dassault mirage
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105139/46/1051394695_0:117:1248:819_1920x0_80_0_0_0a07ff45b216cb2dd57b7a26432c6f52.jpg
Two Mirage 2000D jets, accompanied by a tanker aircraft, took off in the morning from N'Djamena, the news agency reported, citing a source. This marked the beginning of the withdrawal of the French military from the country after the termination of the defense agreement by Chad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/us-losing-footprint-across-africa-as-niger-chad-demand-military-forces-pullouts-1118186233.html
chad
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105139/46/1051394695_0:0:1248:936_1920x0_80_0_0_31f910965822ae2e81ca417d17c5843e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
two french fighter jets, withdrawal of the french military contingent
two french fighter jets, withdrawal of the french military contingent
French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports
13:00 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 10.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday after the African country demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent, media reported, citing a source in the French armed forces.
Two Mirage 2000D jets, accompanied by a tanker aircraft, took off in the morning from N'Djamena, the news agency reported, citing a source.
This marked the beginning of the withdrawal
of the French military from the country after the termination of the defense agreement by Chad.