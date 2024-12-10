International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/french-jets-leave-chad-after-demands-of-withdrawal-of-french-military-contingent---reports-1121142835.html
French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports
French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports
Sputnik International
Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday after the African country demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent, media reported, citing a source in the French armed forces.
2024-12-10T13:00+0000
2024-12-10T13:40+0000
military
chad
france
mirage fighter jet
dassault mirage
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105139/46/1051394695_0:117:1248:819_1920x0_80_0_0_0a07ff45b216cb2dd57b7a26432c6f52.jpg
Two Mirage 2000D jets, accompanied by a tanker aircraft, took off in the morning from N'Djamena, the news agency reported, citing a source. This marked the beginning of the withdrawal of the French military from the country after the termination of the defense agreement by Chad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/us-losing-footprint-across-africa-as-niger-chad-demand-military-forces-pullouts-1118186233.html
chad
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105139/46/1051394695_0:0:1248:936_1920x0_80_0_0_31f910965822ae2e81ca417d17c5843e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
two french fighter jets, withdrawal of the french military contingent
two french fighter jets, withdrawal of the french military contingent

French Jets Leave Chad After Loud Calls for France’s Military Withdrawal - Reports

13:00 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 13:40 GMT 10.12.2024)
© Photo : SRA GREG L. DAVIS, USAF A French Air Force Mirage 2000C
A French Air Force Mirage 2000C - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2024
© Photo : SRA GREG L. DAVIS, USAF
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two French fighter jets left Chad on Tuesday after the African country demanded the withdrawal of the French military contingent, media reported, citing a source in the French armed forces.
Two Mirage 2000D jets, accompanied by a tanker aircraft, took off in the morning from N'Djamena, the news agency reported, citing a source.
This marked the beginning of the withdrawal of the French military from the country after the termination of the defense agreement by Chad.
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to Site Security Team Task Force Guardian, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at an unidentified location in Somalia Wednesday, June 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
Analysis
US Losing Footprint Across Africa as Niger, Chad Demand Military Forces Pullouts
30 April, 03:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала