Muhammad al-Bashir Authorized to Form Interim Government in Syria

Mohammed al-Bashir, the head of the so-called "salvation government," said on Tuesday that the Syrian opposition had authorized him to form an interim government in the country.

2024-12-10T12:24+0000

2024-12-10T12:24+0000

2024-12-10T12:52+0000

"By decision of the General Command, we have been authorized to form an interim government. This will be done tentatively by March 1, 2025," al-Bashir told Al Hadath broadcaster.The so-called "salvation government" was formed by opposition forces in Idlib since January 2024.Syrian armed opposition groups captured Damascus on Sunday. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said that he and 18 other ministers had decided to remain in the capital. Jalali also said he was in contact with the leaders of militant groups that had entered the city. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar Assad had stepped down and left Syria after negotiations with some participants in the Syrian conflict.The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group and a number of other armed groups launched a large-scale operation against the Syrian government on November 29, advancing from the north of the northwestern region of Idlib towards the cities of Aleppo and Hama. A day later, Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city, came under complete control of the militants for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011.

