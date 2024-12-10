https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/us-military-grounds-v-22-osprey-fleet-amid-safety-concerns-1121140837.html
On Monday, the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced the temporary suspension of all flights of the V-22 Osprey convertible due to safety concerns. The command decided to suspend operations after another episode involving the forced landing of one of the aircraft, which miraculously avoided any casualties, according to media reports.
On Monday, the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced the temporary suspension of all V-22 Osprey aircraft flights due to safety concerns. The command decided to suspend operations after another episode involving the forced landing of one such aircraft, which miraculously avoided any casualties, according to media reports. In response to the suspension recommendaiton, US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps officials confirmed it, stressing that the decision will allow time to assess the need for additional safety measures. According to an investigation by The Associated Press, safety problems have plagued the Osprey program for the past five years. Even its construction, with wings extending from both sides and helicopter propellers mounted vertically at the tips, has contributed to many of the crashes.The Japan Self-Defense Force suspended flights of its Osprey before the US after an accident in the country, after one of the tiltrotor aircraft crashed in Japan last November. Eight servicemen were killed in incident. In March, US forces lifted the worldwide ban on the tiltrotor aircraft that was introduced after the deadly crash in Japan.
Earlier, two US senators and one House member called for a halt to the use of all Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft due to safety concerns.
On Monday, the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced the temporary suspension of all V-22 Osprey aircraft flights due to safety concerns. The command decided to suspend operations after another episode involving the forced landing of one such aircraft, which miraculously avoided any casualties, according to media reports.
"Out of an abundance of caution, NAVAIR recommended an operational pause for all V-22 Osprey variants on December 6, 2024," NAVAIR spokesman Neil Lobeda said in a statement.
In response to the suspension recommendaiton, US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps officials confirmed it, stressing that the decision will allow time to assess the need for additional safety measures.
According to an investigation
by The Associated Press
, safety problems have plagued the Osprey program for the past five years. Even its construction, with wings extending from both sides and helicopter propellers mounted vertically at the tips, has contributed to many of the crashes.
The Japan Self-Defense Force suspended flights of its Osprey
before the US after an accident in the country, after one of the tiltrotor aircraft crashed in Japan last November. Eight servicemen were killed in incident. In March, US forces lifted the worldwide ban on the tiltrotor aircraft that was introduced after the deadly crash in Japan.