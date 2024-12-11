https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/israeli-delegation-arrives-in-cairo-to-discuss-gaza-ceasefire-deal---egyptian-govt-1121146335.html

Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Egyptian Gov’t

Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Egyptian Gov’t

Sputnik International

A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.

2024-12-11T05:30+0000

2024-12-11T05:30+0000

2024-12-11T05:30+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

middle east

cairo

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

"A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo as part of Egypt's efforts to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip and support the flow of aid," the agency told reporters on Tuesday. Last week, Palestinian movement Hamas said that its delegation had held a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the formation of a public support committee in the enclave. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,700, according to local health authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/israel-sends-hamas-updated-draft-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-1121093187.html

gaza strip

cairo

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza ceasefire agreement, israeli delegation, delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave