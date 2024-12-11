International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/israeli-delegation-arrives-in-cairo-to-discuss-gaza-ceasefire-deal---egyptian-govt-1121146335.html
Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Egyptian Gov't
Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Egyptian Gov’t
A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
2024-12-11T05:30+0000
2024-12-11T05:30+0000
"A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo as part of Egypt's efforts to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip and support the flow of aid," the agency told reporters on Tuesday. Last week, Palestinian movement Hamas said that its delegation had held a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the formation of a public support committee in the enclave. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,700, according to local health authorities.
gaza ceasefire agreement, israeli delegation, delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave
Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Egyptian Gov't

05:30 GMT 11.12.2024
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
"A senior Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo as part of Egypt's efforts to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip and support the flow of aid," the agency told reporters on Tuesday.
Last week, Palestinian movement Hamas said that its delegation had held a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, during which they discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the formation of a public support committee in the enclave.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,700, according to local health authorities.
