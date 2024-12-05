https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/israel-sends-hamas-updated-draft-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-1121093187.html
Israel Sends Hamas Updated Draft of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israel Sends Hamas Updated Draft of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Sputnik International
Israel has handed over to Palestinian movement Hamas an updated draft agreement, which provides for the release of some Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, media reported on Thursday, citing two Israeli officials.
2024-12-05T04:55+0000
2024-12-05T04:55+0000
2024-12-05T07:00+0000
world
middle east
yahya sinwar
israel
palestine
gaza strip
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0416086b888547ec005c5f99fe5f228b.jpg
The new Israeli proposal was agreed upon on Sunday at a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several ministers and heads of security services, the report said. The draft includes a ceasefire for a period of 42 to 60 days, as well as the release of all women, men over 50, and hostages with serious health conditions from Hamas captivity, the report added. The provisions of the draft deal were reportedly conveyed to senior Egyptian intelligence officials, who presented them to Hamas representatives during negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, but the position of the Palestinian movement on the updated framework remains unknown. The Jewish state hopes the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, coupled with a ceasefire in Lebanon and pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, could have a positive impact on the resumption of negotiations, the report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/ceasefire-deal-netanyahus-focus-on-iran-could-mean-serious-regional-war-if-backed-by-us-1121023849.html
israel
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d285be308639880f9864718007510c92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east crisis, mideast conflict, middle east hostilities, israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israel-arab tensions
middle east crisis, mideast conflict, middle east hostilities, israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israel-arab tensions
Israel Sends Hamas Updated Draft of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
04:55 GMT 05.12.2024 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 05.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel handed the Palestinian movement Hamas an updated draft agreement, which provides for the release of some Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the press reported on Thursday, citing two Israeli officials.
The new Israeli proposal was agreed upon on Sunday at a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
, several ministers and heads of security services, the report said.
The draft includes a ceasefire for a period of 42 to 60 days, as well as the release of all women, men over 50, and hostages with serious health conditions from Hamas captivity, the report added.
The provisions of the draft deal were reportedly conveyed to senior Egyptian intelligence officials, who presented them to Hamas representatives during negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, but the position of the Palestinian movement on the updated framework remains unknown.
The Jewish state hopes the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, coupled with a ceasefire in Lebanon and pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump,
could have a positive impact on the resumption of negotiations, the report read.