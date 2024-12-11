https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/lebanese-foreign-ministry-condemns-israels-seizure-of-syrian-part-of-golan-heights-1121148402.html

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel's Seizure of Syrian Part of Golan Heights

The Lebanese authorities denounce Israel's seizure of the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights and the adjacent Syrian territories, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Lebanon strongly condemns Israel's recent seizure of the buffer zone in the Syrian Golan Heights and surrounding areas, considering this to be an additional act of aggression against Syrian sovereignty and a clear violation of international law at a time when Syria is going through a difficult period," the statement read. The ministry also called on the international community to denounce Israel’s activities and put them to an end by pressuring the Jewish state. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the agreement with Syria on the Golan Heights reached soon after the Yom Kippur War of 1973 had collapsed, as the Syrian forces left their positions. Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to "temporarily" occupy a buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. On Monday, Netanyahu stated that the Golan Heights would remain an integral part of Israel "for eternity." The prime minister added that the Israeli control of the Golan Heights and the buffer zone ensures the country's security and sovereignty.

