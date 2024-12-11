https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/putin-orban-discuss-ukrainian-conflict-during-phone-talks---kremlin-1121148283.html

Putin, Orban Discuss Ukrainian Conflict During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Ukrainian issues during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban... A thorough exchange of views on Ukrainian issues was held," the statement read. The leaders also discussed trade and economic cooperation, in particular, the promotion of mutually beneficial projects in energy sector, the statement added. Putin and Orban also discussed the tense situation in the Middle East in the context of the recent developments in Syria, the Kremlin said.

