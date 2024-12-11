International
Putin, Orban Discuss Ukrainian Conflict During Phone Talks - Kremlin
Putin, Orban Discuss Ukrainian Conflict During Phone Talks - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Ukrainian issues during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban... A thorough exchange of views on Ukrainian issues was held," the statement read. The leaders also discussed trade and economic cooperation, in particular, the promotion of mutually beneficial projects in energy sector, the statement added. Putin and Orban also discussed the tense situation in the Middle East in the context of the recent developments in Syria, the Kremlin said.
Putin, Orban Discuss Ukrainian Conflict During Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Ukrainian conflict during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban... A thorough exchange of views on Ukrainian issues was held," the statement read.
The leaders also discussed trade and economic cooperation, in particular, the promotion of mutually beneficial projects in energy sector, the statement added.
World
World
Orban Says Not in Europe's Interests to Take Ukraine’s Stance in Conflict With Russia
7 September, 13:19 GMT
"Viktor Orban expressed interest in promoting a joint search for ways to resolve the crisis politically and diplomatically, including taking into account his contacts with a number of Western leaders," the statement said.
Putin and Orban also discussed the tense situation in the Middle East in the context of the recent developments in Syria, the Kremlin said.
