Orban Says Not in Europe's Interests to Take Ukraine’s Stance in Conflict With Russia
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes it is irrational for the European Union to adopt Ukraine's stance in its conflict with Russia, as this draws European countries deeper into the conflict, he has told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Orban stressed that such stance would be harmful.Brussels is interested in terminating the conflict, but the EU has become one of its sides, the politician added. In July, Orban met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his diplomatic efforts to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Some EU leaders protested what they saw as Orban's alleged misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency.
Orban Says Not in Europe's Interests to Take Ukraine’s Stance in Conflict With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes it is irrational for the European Union to adopt Ukraine's stance in its conflict with Russia, as this draws European countries deeper into the conflict, he has told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Orban stressed that such stance would be harmful.

"My critical remarks on European policy refer to the fact that instead of following European interests, we are identifying our position with the position of Ukraine, and this draws us deeper into the conflict. This is not good for Europe, on the contrary, it is very harmful," Orban said in the interview on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Italian city of Cernobbio.

Brussels is interested in terminating the conflict, but the EU has become one of its sides, the politician added.
"Our security is not under threat. If Europe decides to become a party in this conflict, then Hungary does not back such a position," Orban said, commenting on the alleged Russian threat to Europe.
In July, Orban met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his diplomatic efforts to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Some EU leaders protested what they saw as Orban's alleged misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency.
