Orban Says Not in Europe's Interests to Take Ukraine’s Stance in Conflict With Russia

Orban Says Not in Europe's Interests to Take Ukraine's Stance in Conflict With Russia

2024-09-07T13:19+0000

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes it is irrational for the European Union to adopt Ukraine's stance in its conflict with Russia, as this draws European countries deeper into the conflict, he has told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

2024-09-07T13:19+0000

2024-09-07T13:19+0000

2024-09-07T13:24+0000

Orban stressed that such stance would be harmful.Brussels is interested in terminating the conflict, but the EU has become one of its sides, the politician added. In July, Orban met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his diplomatic efforts to open up lines of communication to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Some EU leaders protested what they saw as Orban's alleged misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency.

2024

