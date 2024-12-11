https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/seizure-of-frozen-russian-assets-is-eu-setting-a-legal-trap-for-euroclear-1121149600.html
Seizure of Frozen Russian Assets: Is EU Setting a Legal Trap for Euroclear?
What are Euroclear's concerns?Urbain suggests Russia's frozen money may be seized if incoming US President Donald Trump cuts off aid to Ukraine.Confiscating the Russian assets poses severe risks to the euro currency and the broader stability of Europe’s finances, she warns. Euroclear could also face legal challenges from Moscow to any moves to confiscate its foreign-held funds, a senior EU official told Reuters in March. Moscow could seize the €33 billion ($34.6 billion) of Euroclear money held in Russia and take legal action to sequester Euroclear assets in Hong Kong and Dubai, the official cautioned.Sputnik pundit and French economist Jacques Sapir warned in October 2023 that the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets would be theft – leading to legal action.Urbain's predecessor Lieve Mostrey warned the EU in February against seizing the frozen Russian money, adding that "the risk is a bit lower" if the EU appropriates the interest owed on the frozen sovereign assets.But in October the European Commission moved to consider allowing Euroclear to take the frozen Russian assets, despite the risks. Euroclear complains that it faces “a significant number of legal proceedings ongoing, almost exclusively in Russian courts”.
Valerie Urbain, CEO of Euroclear which holds $200 billion in frozen Russian Central Bank assets, told Bloomberg that if the European Union (EU) decides to confiscate the money, the financial services company should be exempt from any liabilities.
What are Euroclear's concerns?
Urbain suggests Russia's frozen money may be seized if incoming US President Donald Trump cuts off aid to Ukraine.
Confiscating the Russian assets poses severe risks to the euro currency and the broader stability
of Europe’s finances, she warns.
Euroclear could also face legal challenges
from Moscow to any moves to confiscate its foreign-held funds, a senior EU official told Reuters in March. Moscow could seize the €33 billion ($34.6 billion) of Euroclear money held in Russia and take legal action to sequester Euroclear assets in Hong Kong and Dubai, the official cautioned.
Sputnik pundit and French economist Jacques Sapir warned
in October 2023 that the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets would be theft – leading to legal action.
Urbain's predecessor Lieve Mostrey warned the EU in February against seizing the frozen Russian money, adding that "the risk is a bit lower" if the EU appropriates the interest owed on the frozen sovereign assets.
But in October the European Commission moved to consider allowing Euroclear to take the frozen Russian assets, despite the risks. Euroclear complains
that it faces “a significant number of legal proceedings ongoing, almost exclusively in Russian courts”.