Ukraine's Attack With ATACMS Missiles on Russia's Taganrog Airfield Won't Go Unanswered - MoD

Russia has established that six ATACMS missiles were used during the attack of the armed forces of Ukraine on the Taganrog airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the morning of December 11, 2024, the Kiev regime launched a missile strike with Western precision weapons at the Taganrog military airfield in the Rostov region. During an investigation, it was reliably established that six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used," the ministry said in a statement. The Taganrog airfield staff was injured and two building on the territory of the facility have been damaged from the fall of the fragments of ATACMS missiles used by Ukraine, the ministry added. "Two missiles were shot down by the combat crew of the Pantsir missile defense system, the rest were repelled by electronic warfare means," the statement said. Kiev's attack using the ATACMS missiles on Russia's Taganrog military airfield will not go unanswered and measures will be taken, the ministry added.

