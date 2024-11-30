https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/russia-strikes-warehouse-containing-atacms-storm-shadow-missiles---pro-russian-underground-network-1121047781.html
Russia Strikes Warehouse Containing ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles - Pro-Russian Underground Network
Russia Strikes Warehouse Containing ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles - Pro-Russian Underground Network
Sputnik International
On Thursday, a strike was carried out near the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region on a railway train carrying ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles that had arrived in Ukraine from Romania, pro-Russian resistance coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
2024-11-30T08:42+0000
2024-11-30T08:42+0000
2024-11-30T08:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
sergei lebedev
russia
kiev
russian defense ministry
army tactical missile system (atacms)
kursk
nato
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg
On Thursday, a strike was carried out near the Odessa region port of Chernomorsk on a railway train carrying ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles that had arrived in Ukraine from Romania, pro-Russian resistance coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed that the Biden administration has authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles such as ATACMS to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks have been focused on Russia's western Kursk region.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19 using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He also stated that Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russian-specialists-destroy-300-atacms-submunitions-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121039325.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_350:0:1686:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_2ad90058ceb49436fe42b200726960ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces hit, atacms and storm shadow missiles, odessa region
russian forces hit, atacms and storm shadow missiles, odessa region
Russia Strikes Warehouse Containing ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles - Pro-Russian Underground Network
Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces also launched 32 precision strikes with high-tech weapons and drones, destroying two Ukrainian Grom-2 ballistic missile launchers and a Neptune anti-ship missile launcher, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Thursday, a strike was carried out near the Odessa region port of Chernomorsk on a railway train carrying ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles that had arrived in Ukraine from Romania, pro-Russian resistance coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.
"Chernomorsk was hit on November 28 ... From additional information it became clear that the strike came to the train with military cargo... According to preliminary data, the train contained long-range ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, which arrived by sea from the Romanian port of Constanta," Lebedev said.
Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed that the Biden administration has authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles such as ATACMS to strike deep
into Russian territory. He said that the attacks have been focused on Russia's western Kursk region.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19 using ATACMS missiles
and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He also stated that Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile
on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.