Russia Strikes Warehouse Containing ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles - Pro-Russian Underground Network

On Thursday, a strike was carried out near the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region on a railway train carrying ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles that had arrived in Ukraine from Romania, pro-Russian resistance coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.

On Thursday, a strike was carried out near the Odessa region port of Chernomorsk on a railway train carrying ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles that had arrived in Ukraine from Romania, pro-Russian resistance coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik.Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed that the Biden administration has authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles such as ATACMS to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks have been focused on Russia's western Kursk region.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19 using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He also stated that Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.

